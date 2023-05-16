- Once again inflation back to target without generating recession
- Starting to see some slowing inactivity
- He has not decided anything for the June meeting
- It would be a mistake to commit to a rate move 1 more data is coming
- Some of the froth has been taken off the labor market
- Not sure if put enough restraint on the economy yet
- Housing inflation hasn't come down yet but we expect it to
- Far too premature to be talking about rate cuts
Goolsbee has been chirping a lot of late. Click on the links below to see comments made yesterday and from last week.