Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee is pretty happy with the CPI report for June:

  • June CPI report 'excellent,' improvement on shelter inflation 'profoundly encouraging'
  • This is what a path to 2% inflation looks like
  • As inflation falls, leaving Fed policy rate steady means Fed is tightening policy
  • The reason to tighten policy would be if economy is overheating
  • We are not overheating
  • Labor market is cooling, still strong
  • It doesn't feel like the beginning of a recession
  • Financial conditions are pretty restrictive
  • I don't like tying our hands on policy decisions
  • Need to decide when to cut rates, not trying to figure out a rate path for next seven months

US CPI yy
