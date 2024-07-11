Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee is pretty happy with the CPI report for June:

June CPI report 'excellent,' improvement on shelter inflation 'profoundly encouraging'

This is what a path to 2% inflation looks like

As inflation falls, leaving Fed policy rate steady means Fed is tightening policy

The reason to tighten policy would be if economy is overheating

We are not overheating

Labor market is cooling, still strong

It doesn't feel like the beginning of a recession

Financial conditions are pretty restrictive

I don't like tying our hands on policy decisions

Need to decide when to cut rates, not trying to figure out a rate path for next seven months

