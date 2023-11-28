Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee in a radio interview, headlines via Reuters:

Of all pieces of data, housing inflation is most paramount

Market-based inflation expectations have been anchored

Have some concern about keeping rates too high for too long

Once you believe you are on path to 2% inflation, amount of restrictiveness needs to be less

Data will determine how fast we go

---

Goolsbee tends to be less hawkish than his FOMC colleagues. So his "concern about keeping rates too high for too long" is not out character. Unlike Waller earlier:

From the wrap:

Fed Governor Chris Waller made a surprise turn, saying there are 'good arguments that if inflation continues falling for several more months that you could lower the policy rate'. It's the first time a Fed official has put rate cuts on the table and it's especially surprising coming from the normally-hawkish Waller.

Still, Goolsbee backing it up in his interview is indicative of a reduction in hawkishness at the Fed.