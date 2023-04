New Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee is speaking.

Still wary of more possible bank failures by the sound of it:

Still waiting to see whether there are other credit shoes to drop

My message is, be prudent, be patient

the things to watch over the next 2 weeks until the Fed's next meeting are prices and credit

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meets May 2 and 3. Until then make like Chuck I gues.s