Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaking in a radio interview.

Headlines via Reuters:

It's possible we can get on 'golden path'

Monetary policy is working

Overall level of inflation is above where we want it

Clearly there are risks

China, US govt shutdown are among possible risks

We have also had false dawns on inflation before

Want to see progress on core inflation, especially goods and housing

Market's expectations on inflation also has a major influence

I'd pay less attention to wage growth as an indicator of inflation

We are very rapidly approaching time when are argument is not about how high should rates go, but rather how long rates have to stay high

Collectively Fed forecast is that rates will have to stay up for a relatively extended period

You can't change the inflation target until you've hit your inflation target

We have to get to the 2% inflation target, retain credibility

A possible UAW strike could have an impact, it could be material to our decisions

There isn't much in these remarks that's not pretty much the Fed script at present.