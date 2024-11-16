There is movement at the Federal Reserve, as indicated by Powell on Thursday, when he could get word in on policy:

Goolsbee spoke on Friday:

trying to revert to dove mode:

interest rates will be “a lot” lower over the next 12-18 months

but having to throw in the strong caveat:

“As long we keep making progress toward the 2% inflation goal"

He spoke later on Friday also:

thinks interest rates will come down along the lines seen in the recent dot plot projections

said the current rate of inflation is “too high” to stay where it is for an extended period

He added that strong economic growth is not necessarily signalling the economy is overheating, citing productivity gains over the last year. Said that this rising productivity allows for faster economic growth without generating additional inflation"