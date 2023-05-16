Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the
Read this Term Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participate in economic outlook and monetary policy panel before the "Old Challenges in New Clothes: Outfitting Finance, Technology, and Regulation for the Mid 2020s" conference hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Goolsbee:
Huh, that doesn't sound too positive?
Bostic:
- wages didn't fully catch up to inflation in 2022
- this year another round of raises, less than the previous year
- still some way to go until inflation is beaten