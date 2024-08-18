Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee spoke in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday:

US credit conditions are tight and are getting tighter

no certainty the Fed will cut interest rates next month, but not doing so could damage the labour market

"When you set a rate high like we have and hold it there while inflation falls, you're actually tightening,"

the economic data is a mix of positive indicators and some that are more concerning

"If you keep too tight for too long, you will have a problem on the employment side of the Fed's mandate."