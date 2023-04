Subdued trading has been the theme so far today but there could be some life in the market in the latter half of the day with some Fedspeak on the agenda. New Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee is speaking at a luncheon of the Economic Club of Chicago at the bottom of the hour. The we'll hear from Harker at 6 pm ET and Kashkari at 7:30 pm ET.

Watch Goolsbee live here: