The market is pricing in a 100% chance of a 50 basis point Fed rate cut in September with another 50 bps in November and a decent chance of 50 bps more in December.

The market wants a rescue but I don't see how Goolsbee could be the messenger. In all likelihood, he will say the same things he said on Friday.

He's billed to be on at 8:30 am ET, but in TV time, that can be a bit later.