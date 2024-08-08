Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee:
- The Fed watches the markets, but they don't drive policy.
- The question is if the job market will hold, or keep worsening.
- We need to see more than payrolls and more than one month.
- We are getting back to more normal conditions in the US economy
- Policy is tight
- Whatever the Fed does, someone is going to be unhappy
- All the Fed can do is lay out the criteria for rates to go down, or stay the same, or go up
- We've been clear about the reaction function,. we are not in the business of politics
Goolsbee spoke earlier this week:
Nothing market moving in his comments here.