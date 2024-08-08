Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee:

The Fed watches the markets, but they don't drive policy.

The question is if the job market will hold, or keep worsening.

We need to see more than payrolls and more than one month.

We are getting back to more normal conditions in the US economy

Policy is tight

Whatever the Fed does, someone is going to be unhappy

All the Fed can do is lay out the criteria for rates to go down, or stay the same, or go up

We've been clear about the reaction function,. we are not in the business of politics

Goolsbee spoke earlier this week:

Nothing market moving in his comments here.