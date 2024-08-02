If we stay restrictive for too long, we have to think about the employment mandate

If unemployment is going to go up higher than 4.1%, that's the kind of thing the Fed has to respond to

The through-line of the data doesn't change based on one month's number

We have been seeing the improvement we've wanted on inflation

We will determine the size of rate cut or if there is any action will be the economic conditions

He did at least touch on the size of a rate cut. The market is pricing in a 72% chance of 50 bps in September.

