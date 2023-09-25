I think we're getting close to questions about how long we will hold, rather than how high

It feels like we're going to hold longer than markets were expecting

The risk of inflation staying higher is the bigger risk

The employment side of the economy is going very well

External shocks have derailed the Fed from achieving a soft landing in the past, so that's keeping me up at night

Inverted yield curve is a mentality of looking at the past and applying it to future but covid has made a lot of predictions look 'goofy'

There isn't much here for markets and certainly not anything to halt the rise in Treasury yields. US 10s are hovering right around 4.50%.