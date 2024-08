Austin Goolsbee

Small business defaults are up, now it's getting a little cautionary

Unemployment is up and that's a caution sign

IF we move to less restrictiveness, it will ease some of these credit conditions

Credit conditions seem tight

I don't think it will surprise anyone when Goolsbee is banging the table for a rate cut and dovish statement in September but it's certainly not clear that others are ready to line up behind him yet.