The end of the port strike is another piece of very good news

The Fed does not want to react too much to one data point

If we get more jobs reports like this, we will be more confident we are settling at full employment

Strong jobs report is likely to mean strong GDP

We are still a ways off from having to sort out where neutral rate is

We have time and runway to figure out where the settling point on the Fed policy rate is

We need to try to maintain conditions like they are now

It's hard to say where the neutral rate is but it's definitely higher than zero

The bulk of FOMC participants see it in the 2.5-3.5% range. We're still a ways off from having to sort that out

Contacts mostly say 'steady as she goes' not a re-acceleration and not a drop-off

He's happy with the jobs report but certainly not indicating the Fed doesn't need to cut rates.