Fed's Goolsbee
  • I don't like tying our hands for any meeting but Fed funds minus inflation is as high as it's been in decades
  • Inflation is on a path to 2%
  • We're the tightest we've been in this cycle, even though we stopped hiking last July
  • Fed forecasts show widespread support for rate cuts
  • It's hard to put a specific number on where neutral is
  • By almost all measures the job market has been cooling
  • The market does not believe we're going to be stuck at 3% or 2.5%

There isn't much new here from Goolsbee but he certainly supported the spirit of Powell's speech.