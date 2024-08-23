Fed's Goolsbee

I don't like tying our hands for any meeting but Fed funds minus inflation is as high as it's been in decades

Inflation is on a path to 2%

We're the tightest we've been in this cycle, even though we stopped hiking last July

Fed forecasts show widespread support for rate cuts

It's hard to put a specific number on where neutral is

By almost all measures the job market has been cooling

The market does not believe we're going to be stuck at 3% or 2.5%

There isn't much new here from Goolsbee but he certainly supported the spirit of Powell's speech.