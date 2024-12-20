Goolsbee

Nice to get inflation number that is better than expected

There is more uncertainty noise

Still on path to get to 2% inflation.

Today stations recent ferment was a bump.

Next 12 to 18 months, rates can go down a paramount.

Employment is stable, want to keep it stable, to do so rates need to come down to something like neutral.

Agree policy rate is still far from neutral rate

The Fed is significantly less restrictive than we were

The neutral rate is around 3%.

Our goal is to get inflation down to 2% and incomes would rise faster than the prices

Anything that will impact jobs and prices we try to process

When the new administration is in, we will process what policy does for inflation and employment

Uncertainty on policy as part of why I feel rate path next year is a bit more shallow.

Rates will come down by a judicious amount next year

Rate path will be determined by employment and prices

We might be more dependent on data and the conditions and the economic outlook

If look at the dot plot, what is the long run neutral rate is below the level today.

The last 6-months of PCE inflation is very close to 2%

Recent inflation has been higher than expected, for sure bumps can happen and policy uncertainty, but its clear inflation is heading toward 2%.

US stocks are now higher on the day with:

Dow up 0.84%

S&P up 0.70%

NASDAQ index up 0.60%

The small-cap Russell 2000 is now up 1.06%.

Looking at the US debt market