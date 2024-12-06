Comments from Beth Hammack from Cleveland:

Says she has an 'open mind' about December meeting, more data is coming

Market view of one cut between now and late January is reasonable

Slowing pace of rate cuts allows Fed time to sound economy

Data will drive what the Fed does with mon pol

Fed has more work to do to cool inflation

Economy is strong, labor market is healthy

Labor market has become better balanced

Hammack doesn't have a long track record as a hawk/dove but she's certainly not teeing up a cut in December here, if anything the comments put more emphasis on CPI and retail sales before the FOMC.

The final scheduled Fed comments are at 1 pm ET from Daly.