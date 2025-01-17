Monetary policy is only moderately restrictive

There has been amazing progress on inflation but it remains a problem

Restrictive policy is still needed for some period of time to control inflation

We also still have a rate-of-change problem that needs to be addressed

Thought that 75 bps rate cut for 2024 was appropriate back in September

Tariffs have the potential to further complicate inflation outlook

Full transcript (may be gated)

As a reminder, Hammack was the sole dissenter to the rate cut in December and she won't be holding a voting position on the FOMC this year. Her comments fit with her profile, so there isn't anything too surprising here.