Harker
  • Can probably expect a hike in March after finishing taper
  • I think we can expect a fair amount of tightening this year
  • I'm concerned inflation expectations could become unanchored
  • Employment shortfalls are a supply problem that needs to be fixed by means other than monetary policy
  • Inflation is more persistent than anyone wants to see

Earlier, Harker said he was open to more than three hikes if inflation worsens.

More:

  • I am open minded on the composition of the balance sheet
  • I prefer one that is slightly shorter in duration when it comes to Treasuries
  • Reducing the balance sheet could start in late 2022 or early 2023
  • I have three rate hikes penciled in this year, could be convinced of a fourth