- Can probably expect a hike in March after finishing taper
- I think we can expect a fair amount of tightening this year
- I'm concerned inflation expectations could become unanchored
- Employment shortfalls are a supply problem that needs to be fixed by means other than monetary policy
- Inflation is more persistent than anyone wants to see
Earlier, Harker said he was open to more than three hikes if inflation worsens.
More:
- I am open minded on the composition of the balance sheet
- I prefer one that is slightly shorter in duration when it comes to Treasuries
- Reducing the balance sheet could start in late 2022 or early 2023
- I have three rate hikes penciled in this year, could be convinced of a fourth