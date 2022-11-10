At some point next year, Fed to hold at restrictive stance to assess economy

Rate hikes smaller than 75 bps are still significant

Inflation 'remains far too high'

Future hikes will be driven by the data

Expects unemployment to rise to 4.5% next year

Expects core PCE to moderate to 4.8% this year

Sees core inflation at 3.5% in 2023 and 2.5% in 2024

Projects flat GDP this year and 1.5% GDP rise in 2023

Comments like this along with data like CPI will continue to push the market towards pricing in 50 bps in December.