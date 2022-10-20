- Fed to keep raising rates for a while
- needs to see sustained drop in inflation to change policy outlook
- Fed actively trying to slow economy to curtail fresh inflation
- Fed has made disappoint progress at lower inflation
- Fed funds rate likely well above 4% by year-end
- future Fed rate actions will be driven by how the data performs
- expects Fed policy to stay restrictive for a while
- sometimes next year Fed cannot stop hikes, take stock of policy impact
- GDP likely flat this year and rise by 1.5% next year
- inflation likely to fall around 4% next year at 2.5%
- US unemployment to rise to 4.5% next year. Job market to remain healthy
Comments are somewhat more hawkish compared to recent comments from Fed officials which have hedged against going too far.
- Dow industrial average up 176 points or 0.58%
- S&P index up 0.31% at 3706.58
- NASDAQ index up 87 points or 0.82% at 10767.30