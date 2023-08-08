Barring 'alarming' new data by mid-Sept, I believe we may be at the where we can be patient and hold rates steady.

Should we be arrive at the point of holding rates steady, 'we will need to be there for awhile'

Does not foresee any consequeences for an immediate easing of the policy rate

Latest PCE report showed continued disinflation

Sees core PCE falling just below 4% by year end and below 3% in 2024 and at target in 2025

Expects unemployment to 'tick up slightly'

Expects only a modest slowdown

I do see us on the flight path to a soft landing we've all been hoping for

Focused on the Oct 1 resumption of Federal student loan repayments

Key line:

“Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September, we may be at the point where we can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions we have taken do their work.”

This is a big comment from a centrist at the Fed and possibly a preview of what Powell will say at Jackson Hole.

We also hear from Barkin at the bottom of the hour.