The time for supercharging rate hikes is over

Fed committed to lowering inflation back to 2%

Expects Fed to raise rates 'a few more times' this year

Expects inflation to moderate to 3.5% this year

Inflation will fall to Fed's target in 2025

US economy to grow 1% this year, unlikely to suffer recession

US unemployment rate to tick up to 4.5% this year before ebbing

2025 is a long time to wait to get back to target. Harker is a good barometer for the core of the Fed and the market is pricing in a 92% chance of a 25 bps hike on Feb 1.