Fed's Harker

Wants a gradual and methodical course of rates cuts

Current monetary policy is in a good place, not overly restrictive

End of easing cycle may put Fed funds around 3%

Business contacts favor a predictable pace of cutting

Fed rate cuts will likely ease housing sector pressure

Unemployment likely to rise to just below 5%

Continues to watch commercial real estate sectors

Job market has now mostly normalized

The bolded is the real crux of the argument for me. 'Around 3%' is a broad range but it's a critical input to be thinking about for USD, especially as compared to other central banks who will go to 2% or lower. Then the question is: If the US economy slows to 1% with 1.9% inflation, will the Fed go below 3%?