Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker:

‘some additional tightening’ needed to deal with high inflation

Once rate hikes end, the Fed will need to hold steady for a while

Expects to see tighter credit conditions on bank stress

US banks are strong and resilient

Inflation pressures easing slowly

Economy has been strong in face of Fed rate hikes

Expects GDP this year to come in below 1%

Expects inflation to fall to 3%-3.5% this year

Household balance sheets are very strong

Expects to hit 2% inflation target in 2025

Projects current 3.5% unemployment rate to rise to 4.4% this year

Higher for longer is pretty much a consistent Fed message right now. Nothing really to surprise from H. here.