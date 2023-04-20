Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker:

  • ‘some additional tightening’ needed to deal with high inflation
  • Once rate hikes end, the Fed will need to hold steady for a while
  • Expects to see tighter credit conditions on bank stress
  • US banks are strong and resilient
  • Inflation pressures easing slowly
  • Economy has been strong in face of Fed rate hikes
  • Expects GDP this year to come in below 1%
  • Expects inflation to fall to 3%-3.5% this year
  • Household balance sheets are very strong
  • Expects to hit 2% inflation target in 2025
  • Projects current 3.5% unemployment rate to rise to 4.4% this year

Higher for longer is pretty much a consistent Fed message right now. Nothing really to surprise from H. here.

