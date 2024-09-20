There is nothing here on the current outlook in the speech. He's giving a lecture at Tulane University. It's not clear if he will take questions.
- Monetary policy likened to driving a bus - need to balance speed
- Maximum employment involves job quality, not just quantity
- Philadelphia Fed conducts research beyond monetary policy
- Importance of both "hard" and "soft" data in decision-making
- Fed plays crucial role in bank supervision and financial stability
- Fed exploring AI and quantum computing impacts on finance