There is nothing here on the current outlook in the speech. He's giving a lecture at Tulane University. It's not clear if he will take questions.

Monetary policy likened to driving a bus - need to balance speed

Maximum employment involves job quality, not just quantity

Philadelphia Fed conducts research beyond monetary policy

Importance of both "hard" and "soft" data in decision-making

Fed plays crucial role in bank supervision and financial stability

Fed exploring AI and quantum computing impacts on finance