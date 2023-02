Today's inflation report shows inflation not moving down quickly

How much above 5% we need to go depends on incoming data

Labor demand will weaken on rising interest rates

I do think we need to continue above 5% in 25 bps increments for awhile

This is an interesting comment because he's seemingly implying ongoing 25 bps rate hikes, which is a new message from anyone at the Fed. Harker isn't quick to offer a kneejerk reaction either.