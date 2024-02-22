Fed's Harker

Recent CPI data shows uneven progress

Greatest risk is that Fed cuts too early

Is concerned by rising credit delinquencies

There are multiple signs labor market coming into better balance

US GDP continues to be strong

Still wants more confidence that inflation is moving back to 2%

The Fed is in the last mile of heading down to 2%

Rise in layoffs not a sign of recession arriving

These aren't hawkish comments and fit in with the bulk of commentary we've heard since the CPI report. I wouldn't expect an FX market reaction.

Harker isn't a voter this year but he's usually a good barometer of the core of the FOMC.