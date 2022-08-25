Harker

It was notable that he emphasized that 50 bps is still a substantial move. The line about 'sitting for awhile' after hiking above 3% also sounded a bit rehersed. That's likely to be the message from the Fed at Jackson hHole but the market's absorbed a lot of it already. Fed fund futures hit 3.7% in Feb and only slip to 3.4% at 2023 year end.