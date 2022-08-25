>
Fed's Harker: We need to get to a restrictive stance, which we will do by year-end
Adam Button
Thursday, 25/08/2022 | 14:01 GMT-0
We have to sit for awhile at restrictive rates I'd like to see us get above 3.4% and then maybe sit for awhile but it depends on the data We've got to get inflation under control. I'm focused on the distribution of the number of goods that are above 2% I want to see the next reading and then decide on what to do in Sept inflation
Read this Term A 50 bps is still a substantial move I don't see the risk of a sustained, deep recession to be very high but it could change the Fed's stance I'm not in the camp of taking rates way up and then right back down Medium-to-long term neutral rate is around 2.5%.
It was notable that he emphasized that 50 bps is still a substantial move. The line about 'sitting for awhile' after hiking above 3% also sounded a bit rehersed. That's likely to be the message from the Fed at Jackson hHole but the market's absorbed a lot of it already. Fed fund futures hit 3.7% in Feb and only slip to 3.4% at 2023 year end.
