- Jobs market revisions weren't a surprise
- You can't just look at revisions, look at jobless claims
- It was all inflation for awhile, now it's the balance of risks
- Businesses tell us they don't care if it's 25 or 50 bps, they want it to be methodical and get to neutral
- Shelter is the price input I'm worrying about
- Developers are sitting on projects until they get some sense of where rates will be
Harker has been doing the rounds today. He retires next year but is usually a good barometer of the core of the FOMC.