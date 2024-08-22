Jobs market revisions weren't a surprise

You can't just look at revisions, look at jobless claims

It was all inflation for awhile, now it's the balance of risks

Businesses tell us they don't care if it's 25 or 50 bps, they want it to be methodical and get to neutral

Shelter is the price input I'm worrying about

Developers are sitting on projects until they get some sense of where rates will be

Harker has been doing the rounds today. He retires next year but is usually a good barometer of the core of the FOMC.