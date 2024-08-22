Harker Jackson Hole
  • Jobs market revisions weren't a surprise
  • You can't just look at revisions, look at jobless claims
  • It was all inflation for awhile, now it's the balance of risks
  • Businesses tell us they don't care if it's 25 or 50 bps, they want it to be methodical and get to neutral
  • Shelter is the price input I'm worrying about
  • Developers are sitting on projects until they get some sense of where rates will be

Harker has been doing the rounds today. He retires next year but is usually a good barometer of the core of the FOMC.