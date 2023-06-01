Closely monitoring data to assess whether additional policy tightening will be needed

Projects 2023 GDP growth below 1%, unemployment to rise to 4.4%

Expects inflation to fall to around 3.5% this year and 2.5% next year, at 2% target in 2025

Sees promising signs that Fed's rate hikes are working

Harker's comments yesterday highlighted the possibility of the Fed skipping a hike at the upcoming meeting.

Some of these forecasts indicate that the Fed will be thinking about cutting around year end.