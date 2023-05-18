Fed's Jefferson is now speaking and says:

Sounds like he wants to be on hold. Logan is a new governor on the FOMC board and as such, has a permanent vote at meetings.

A snapshot of the futures ahead of the US stock open shows the Dow industrial average -113 points. The NASDAQ index is up around 5.2 points. The S&P index is down -7.5 basis points.

The 2 year yield is up 6.8 basis points of 4.224%. The 10 year yield is up 3.8 basis points to 3.619%.