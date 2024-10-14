Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari again:

  • a lot of progress made on inflation, labor market is strong
  • Not worth it to have the unemployment rate shoot higher
  • Don't think China is remotely competitive with us
  • Not at all worried the yuna could replace the US dollar as global reserve currency

Earlier:

Waller also spoke Monday ICYMI:

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari

The Fed's two mandates are price stability and maximum employment