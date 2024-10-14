Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari again:
- a lot of progress made on inflation, labor market is strong
- Not worth it to have the unemployment rate shoot higher
- Don't think China is remotely competitive with us
- Not at all worried the yuna could replace the US dollar as global reserve currency
Earlier:
- Fed's Kashkari: Economy in final stages of getting inflation back to 2%
- More Kashkari: Neutral rate is likely higher now than where it was pre-pandemic
Waller also spoke Monday ICYMI:
- Fed's Waller. Fed should proceed with more caution on rate cuts than was needed in Sept
- More from Waller: Right now a lot of recent high productivity growth is rebound from lows
The Fed's two mandates are price stability and maximum employment