- We are gettting some help on the supply side for inflation
- Fed knows how to get inflationin check
- How can we lower inflation without going into a recession
- We have more work to do to get inflation down
- We need to get inflation down urgently
- I dont know if we can avoid a recession
- Economic fundamentals are strong
- Labor supply potential is more or less fixed now. We need to get demand down
- 1/3 of inflation is being driven by domestic factors, including fiscal
