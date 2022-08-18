Kashkari
  • We are gettting some help on the supply side for inflation
  • Fed knows how to get inflationin check
  • How can we lower inflation without going into a recession
  • We have more work to do to get inflation down
  • We need to get inflation down urgently
  • I dont know if we can avoid a recession
  • Economic fundamentals are strong
  • Labor supply potential is more or less fixed now. We need to get demand down
  • 1/3 of inflation is being driven by domestic factors, including fiscal