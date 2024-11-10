Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari spoke with US media, the "Face the Nation" TV show. Signalling a pause at the December meeting is not off the table with these comments on inflation progress.

The economy has remained remarkably strong, not all the way home on inflation

The Fed wants to have confidence inflation will go all the way back to 2%; need to see more evidence before deciding on another cut.

If businesses lose employees due to deportations, it could disrupt them.

It will be between the business community and Congress how to adjust to deportations; there is still uncertainty around what the policy will be.

The Fed will have to wait and see what is decided on immigration.

At some point, federal debt and deficits will have to be addressed.

A one-time tariff would increase prices of goods but would not create persistent inflation unless other countries respond.

Businesses and labor are expressing cautious optimism about the economy.

Not concerned about political influence on the Fed; officials are focused on mandated goals.