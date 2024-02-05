Possibly higher neutral rate means Fed can take more time to assess upcoming data before starting rate cuts

That will entail "less risk" to the economic recovery

Core inflation making "rapid progress" towards Fed's target

But economic data not "unambiguously positive"

There are some signs of weakness including rising consumer delinquencies

Treasury yields are rising further to the highs for the day now. 10-year yields are up some 8 bps to 4.11% and that is keeping the dollar in the driver's seat at the moment.