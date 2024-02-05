- Possibly higher neutral rate means Fed can take more time to assess upcoming data before starting rate cuts
- That will entail "less risk" to the economic recovery
- Core inflation making "rapid progress" towards Fed's target
- But economic data not "unambiguously positive"
- There are some signs of weakness including rising consumer delinquencies
Treasury yields are rising further to the highs for the day now. 10-year yields are up some 8 bps to 4.11% and that is keeping the dollar in the driver's seat at the moment.