Kashkari Aug 15

Kashkari is participating in a moderated Q&A followed by an audience Q&A. I'll update the headlines as they roll in.

  • We have been surprised by the economy's resilience
  • Question is whether we have done enough or need to do more
  • On average the banking system is stable and well capitalized
  • The March banking event was a wake-up call for banks
  • Housing market resilient has been one of the biggest surprises
  • We underbuilt in housing and there's a structural deficit
  • The last couple inflation readings have been positive
  • I want to see convincing evidence that inflation is on its way to 2%

Kashkari went on a bit of a rant about land use and zoning as a problem that's holding back home construction and making homes unaffordable.