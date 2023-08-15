Kashkari is participating in a moderated Q&A followed by an audience Q&A. I'll update the headlines as they roll in.
- We have been surprised by the economy's resilience
- Question is whether we have done enough or need to do more
- On average the banking system is stable and well capitalized
- The March banking event was a wake-up call for banks
- Housing market resilient has been one of the biggest surprises
- We underbuilt in housing and there's a structural deficit
- The last couple inflation readings have been positive
- I want to see convincing evidence that inflation is on its way to 2%
Kashkari went on a bit of a rant about land use and zoning as a problem that's holding back home construction and making homes unaffordable.