Kashkari is participating in a moderated Q&A followed by an audience Q&A. I'll update the headlines as they roll in.

We have been surprised by the economy's resilience

Question is whether we have done enough or need to do more

On average the banking system is stable and well capitalized

The March banking event was a wake-up call for banks

Housing market resilient has been one of the biggest surprises

We underbuilt in housing and there's a structural deficit

The last couple inflation readings have been positive

I want to see convincing evidence that inflation is on its way to 2%

Kashkari went on a bit of a rant about land use and zoning as a problem that's holding back home construction and making homes unaffordable.