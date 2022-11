US economy is sending wildly mixed signals

This inflation is from demand, not constrained supply

We are united in commitment to getting inflation to 2%

There is a lot of tightening in the pipeline

Fed's job is to keep inflation in check

We've heard from Kashkari and Bullard today. Those two are on opposite ends of the hawk/dove spectrum and there isn't much daylight between them. Kashkari is a voter next year.