Fed's Kashkari: Inflation is not yet being driven by the labor market
Fed's Kashkari: Inflation is not yet being driven by the labor market
Comments from Kashkari in Sioux Falls
Adam Button
Wednesday, 01/03/2023 | 14:15 GMT-0
01/03/2023 | 14:15 GMT-0
Inflation is very high and the Fed
The Fed
's job is to bring it down to 2%
We would like to avoid recession but getting inflation
Inflation
down is top job
- Says he's open-minded on 25 bps vs 50 bps at next meeting but says signals in dot plot more important
- Kashkari is a voter at the March 22 meeting
- I lean to continue to push up my policy path versus December
- I don't overreact to one month of data
In early Feb, Kashkari said his dot was around 5.40% so this would be breaking the 5.5% peak. It's a hawkish comment and we're seeing some modest USD strength on it.
