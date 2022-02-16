The Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari has been speaking. Kashkari is not a voting member on the FOMC in 2022. He will be a voting member in 2023. He is thought of as one of the more dovish members although he is in favor ofa tighter policy.

Some of his comments today:

Covid shows that it will be a while before we can comfortably live with Covid, before supply chains come back, before workers on the sidelines come back to work

Fed can soften demand by raising rates, tightening financial conditions, but that won't address supply-side issues

He remains optimistic, but will take a wild longer than I had hoped, to get people back too work

Most forecasters see inflation falling to 3% by the end of this year

My guess is by the end of this year won't be bacck to Fed's 2% target, but well on our way ttowards that

Fed will watch the data over next six months to make sure inflation is going in that direction

Fed is taking very seriously the risk that thigh inflation could get embedded

Sees more risk of ending up in a low-inflation environment in a few years

It is appropriate to normalize policy, take a foot off the gas, to deal with risk of high inflation getting embedded

Warning to colleagues is "let's not overdo it"