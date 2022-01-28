It would not be appropriate to signal hate hikes would be gradual or deliberate; too much is out of our control

We need more information before we can decided what we'll do a few months from now

If inflation comes down faster than expected, that would be good news and the Fed would need to do less

A pause in spring on rate hikes is conceivable

Other factors should start to bring inflation down even before the Fed acts

Yield curve suggests we are not that far away from neutral, not as far as we thought

This is an interesting take. It's a bit of a pushback on the idea of agressive hiking but also reflects his bias on the 'transitory' front. Ultimately though he comes down on the side of watching data, which is a bit of a cop-out but that's the state of play right now.