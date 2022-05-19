Head of the Federal Reserve bank in Minneapolis Neel Kashkari
- we've done quite a bit to remove support for economy through forward guidance
- we are removing accommodation even faster than we added it at start of covid pandemic
- I don't know how high rates need to go to bring inflation down
- how much fed will need to will depend on supply side
- labour market is not fully healed
- labour market strong by almost any measure
Not much specific from K here. There is nothing here to suggest he does not support the current FOMC consensus for 50bp hikes in June and July.