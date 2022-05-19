Head of the Federal Reserve bank in Minneapolis Neel Kashkari

we've done quite a bit to remove support for economy through forward guidance

we are removing accommodation even faster than we added it at start of covid pandemic

I don't know how high rates need to go to bring inflation down

how much fed will need to will depend on supply side

labour market is not fully healed

labour market strong by almost any measure

Not much specific from K here. There is nothing here to suggest he does not support the current FOMC consensus for 50bp hikes in June and July.