Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari reiterating what Harker said earlir during the Asian morning:
Harker said a lot more, of course:
- More again from Fed's Harker - have to be absolutely dedicated to getting to 2% inflation
- More from Fed's Harker - FOMC needs to be careful that we don't overdo it
- Fed's Harker says its disappointing that data shows disinflation is proceeding slowly
We'll probably get more from Kashkari soon enough too.
Here we go, more:
- is less optimistic than the bond market on the pace of the fall in inflation
- sees inflation at mid-3% by year-end 2023
- sees inflation closer to 2% in 2024
- on the jobless rate, says 3% is about as low an unemployment rate is ever going to get, circa 6% used to be considered full employment