Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari spoke with CBS News in an interview on Sunday. Main points:

Not sure when the Fed will be done raising interest rates, making good progress

Will let the data guide the fed, may or may not raise rates in September

US Economy has remained resilient amid various shocks, will continue to monitor any future shocks

Right now appears US will avoid a recession and hopes that remains true

Overall the inflation outlook is quite positive but can't prejudge it

Would not surprise me to see unemployment tick up slightly