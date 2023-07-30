Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari spoke with CBS News in an interview on Sunday. Main points:
- Not sure when the Fed will be done raising interest rates, making good progress
- Will let the data guide the fed, may or may not raise rates in September
- US Economy has remained resilient amid various shocks, will continue to monitor any future shocks
- Right now appears US will avoid a recession and hopes that remains true
- Overall the inflation outlook is quite positive but can't prejudge it
- Would not surprise me to see unemployment tick up slightly