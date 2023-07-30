Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari spoke with CBS News in an interview on Sunday. Main points:

  • Not sure when the Fed will be done raising interest rates, making good progress
  • Will let the data guide the fed, may or may not raise rates in September
  • US Economy has remained resilient amid various shocks, will continue to monitor any future shocks
  • Right now appears US will avoid a recession and hopes that remains true
  • Overall the inflation outlook is quite positive but can't prejudge it
  • Would not surprise me to see unemployment tick up slightly
Fed kashkari boxing meme