Comments from the Minneapolis Fed President in conversation with Yahoo Finance.
- Contacts are optimistic
- We have to wait and see what the new government policies are, we will have to wait and see
- A one-time tariff increase in transitory but it can become tit-for-tat, right now we're all just guessing
- Immigration could have a big effect but we will have to see what will happen
- New lease inflation takes a couple years to work its way through
- We have good confidence that the housing piece of inflation will get to normal levels, though it may take a year or two
- The labor market has been surprisingly resilient, it's a good labor market