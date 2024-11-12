Comments from the Minneapolis Fed President in conversation with Yahoo Finance.

Contacts are optimistic

We have to wait and see what the new government policies are, we will have to wait and see

A one-time tariff increase in transitory but it can become tit-for-tat, right now we're all just guessing

Immigration could have a big effect but we will have to see what will happen

New lease inflation takes a couple years to work its way through

We have good confidence that the housing piece of inflation will get to normal levels, though it may take a year or two

The labor market has been surprisingly resilient, it's a good labor market