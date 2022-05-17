Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari is speaking. He says:
we indicated we will get rates at to at least the neutral by the end of the year
the question I'm asking myself is, do we just have to follow through on what have promised, or will need to do more
supply is being held back because of Covid, worker shortages
Russia's war, and China's Covid lockdowns are affecting supply chains here
we will do what we need to do to bring economy back into balance
don't know how much we will need to do
if we get help from supply-side, won't have to do with as much
if we don't get help from supply-side will need to do more
right now, it's easy to be a hawk because inflation is out of whack, and labor market is strong
you want to avoid over correcting, but economics is imperfect maybe it's a better crypto is imploding now than 5 years from now when more people's money would have been at risk If inflation goes on for long enough it starts to change behavior and expectations We need to get inflation back down to 2% before wage – price spiral takes off Has a lot a confidence that raising rates will affect demand. Fed does not have tools to affect the supply side of the economy
The economic balls are in the air, and uncertainty prevails according to Kashkari. However, consistent with other Fed officials, the road for Fed policy is to the upside toward the neutral rate, which most officials still have at 2.5%.
The current target rate is 1.0%. If the Fed raises 2 times by 50 basis points over the next 2 meetings, that would bring the rate to 2.0% with 3 meetings left in 2022 after that.
The US
hold onto solid gains: stock market
Stock Market
A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still done through brokers and electronic trading platforms. What Makes Up the Global Stock Market?The stock market itself consists of a global network of stock exchanges, which most developed countries have access to. Presently there are over 60 such exchanges with a total market capitalization of over $70 trillion.The largest stock markets are the United States, Japan, and Great Britain, with numerous other exchanges worldwide following behind. Retail investors rely on the stock market for all their equity or share trading needs. This function has been assumed by online stock brokers, which have largely replaced the need for dealing with popularized trading floors for retail trading needs.A stock broker is an agent or intermediary between investors and the stock market. Stock brokers play an important role in online trading and have grown in scale and coverage in recent years.Stock brokers historically have charged for transactions and other services though crucially have shifted to commission-less transactions over the past few years after being disrupted by fintechs and other companies.
A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still done through brokers and electronic trading platforms. What Makes Up the Global Stock Market?The stock market itself consists of a global network of stock exchanges, which most developed countries have access to. Presently there are over 60 such exchanges with a total market capitalization of over $70 trillion.The largest stock markets are the United States, Japan, and Great Britain, with numerous other exchanges worldwide following behind. Retail investors rely on the stock market for all their equity or share trading needs. This function has been assumed by online stock brokers, which have largely replaced the need for dealing with popularized trading floors for retail trading needs.A stock broker is an agent or intermediary between investors and the stock market. Stock brokers play an important role in online trading and have grown in scale and coverage in recent years.Stock brokers historically have charged for transactions and other services though crucially have shifted to commission-less transactions over the past few years after being disrupted by fintechs and other companies.
Read this Term
Dow Jones is up 310 points or 0.96% at 32534
S&P is up 61 points or 1.52% at 4069
index is up 236 points or 2.02% at 11899 NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term Russell 2000 is up 44.76 points or 2.51% at 1828.26
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW