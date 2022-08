CPI doesn't change my rate hike path. Expecting 3.9% at year-end and 4.4% at the end of 2023

We are united about our commitment to get inflation down to 2%

The idea of cutting rates in early 2023 is not realistic

It's more more realistic that we will raise rates and leave them there until inflation well on its way to 2%

