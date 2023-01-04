Appropriate to continue interest rate hikes at least at the next few meetings until confident inflation has peaked increasing evidence that may have peaked inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term Fed should then hold target interest rate and says his forecast is that would be at 5.4% won't know if that is high enough until fed pauses for a reasonable period of time once Fed allows for policy lag effects, can then assess if rates need to go higher or remain at peak for longer in this phase any sign of slow progress on lowering inflation will require taking policy rate potentially much higher Fed can consider cutting rates only once convinced inflation well on its way back down to 2% target Fed must avoid cutting rates prematurely and having inflation flare up again as that would be a costly error
A year ago, Kashkari was one of the more dovish of the Fed officials arguing consistently that inflation was a transitory. Now he targets the terminal rate above what the Fed had set at their December meeting of a 5.1%, and has shifted his chatter toward the more hawkish side.
Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements.
The NASDAQ is up around 65 points now. The Dow Industrial Average is up around 100 points. The two year yield is down around seven basis points and the 10 year is still down -11 basis points.
Kashkari is one of the first Fed officials to speak following the Christmas/new year holiday. I noticed that Feds George will be on CNBC tomorrow at 8:30 AM.
Later today, the Fed will release the minutes of their December meeting where they raise rates by 50 basis points to 4.25% to 4.5% slowing the pace of the tightenings in the process.
