Fed kashkari boxing meme

A year ago, Kashkari was one of the more dovish of the Fed officials arguing consistently that inflation was a transitory. Now he targets the terminal rate above what the Fed had set at their December meeting of a 5.1%, and has shifted his chatter toward the more hawkish side.

US stock futures are dipping a bit.

The NASDAQ is up around 65 points now. The Dow Industrial Average is up around 100 points. The two year yield is down around seven basis points and the 10 year is still down -11 basis points.

Kashkari is one of the first Fed officials to speak following the Christmas/new year holiday. I noticed that Feds George will be on CNBC tomorrow at 8:30 AM.

Later today, the Fed will release the minutes of their December meeting where they raise rates by 50 basis points to 4.25% to 4.5% slowing the pace of the tightenings in the process.