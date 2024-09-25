Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler is speaking still.

In that 'More from' post are few buried comments on job numbers that'll get the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) sweating. Going to highlight them here, print 'em out and stick 'em on the fridge for the next few jobs reports:

Below 100K monthly job gain would be 'very low', must be mindful of potential downward revisions.

Breakeven number for monthly job gains is anywhere from 100K to 240K.

There you have it folks. As good a guide to any on what to watch for ongoing 50bp rate cuts.

